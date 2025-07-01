Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after buying an additional 1,628,760 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54,434.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102,633.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 922,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,705 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.