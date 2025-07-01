Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $298.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.80.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

