Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.