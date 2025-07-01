Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
