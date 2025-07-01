Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Trading Up 0.4%

Gen Digital stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. Gen Digital has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gen Digital

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,562,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 43.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 37.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,052 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,593,000 after buying an additional 2,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.