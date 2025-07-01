iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 743,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,539,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3629 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

