Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

