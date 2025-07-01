JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

