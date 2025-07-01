Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Holdings Trimmed by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

