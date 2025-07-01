RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:GD opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.