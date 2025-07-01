Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

