RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.