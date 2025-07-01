Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Raised by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

