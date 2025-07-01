Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after buying an additional 340,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,970,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,865.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after buying an additional 208,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,584,000 after buying an additional 189,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $304.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $304.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

