Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes $365,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 669 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $708.51 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $714.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $602.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

