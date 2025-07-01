80 Mile (LON:80M) Releases Earnings Results

80 Mile (LON:80M – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.57) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
80 Mile Price Performance
Shares of 80M opened at GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.27. 80 Mile has a 12-month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.05 ($0.71).
80 Mile Company Profile
