Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 264 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,204,000 after acquiring an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $96,658,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $89,828,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $83,139,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

