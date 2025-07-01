WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 553 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

