Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.