Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

