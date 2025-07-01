Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,915 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

