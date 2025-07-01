WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $419,000 Position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 153.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

