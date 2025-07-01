Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,735,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,169,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 366,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 464,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 63,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 486,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,794.80. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

