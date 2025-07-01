WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $269.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.39. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

