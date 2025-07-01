Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 14,283 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,283 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.23. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $401,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

