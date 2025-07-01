Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2%

KVUE stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.