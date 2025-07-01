BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 528 ($7.25), with a volume of 706634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($7.25).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 498.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.39.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

