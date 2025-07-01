Keystone Financial Services LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises about 7.4% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,695,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 277,465 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,513 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 737,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 575,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

