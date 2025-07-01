Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Pentair accounts for 2.2% of Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PNR stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

