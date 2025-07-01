Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 961,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $339,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $207,153.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 557,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,962,574.77. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,322 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $186.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average of $179.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

