Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

