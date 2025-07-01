232 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Cencora by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

COR opened at $299.48 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

