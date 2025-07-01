Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $281.98 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

