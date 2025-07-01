iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.