Keystone Financial Services LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Keystone Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after buying an additional 1,068,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 784,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 546,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

