Saxon Interests Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

