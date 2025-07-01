Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,787 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IYE opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

