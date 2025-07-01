Head to Head Comparison: Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD – Get Free Report) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Media Pal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Media Pal alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Media Pal and Tetra Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.82 $333.38 million $0.69 52.12

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Profitability

This table compares Media Pal and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media Pal N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 3.44% 23.31% 9.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Media Pal and Tetra Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media Pal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tetra Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tetra Tech has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Media Pal.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Media Pal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media Pal

(Get Free Report)

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Media Pal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Media Pal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.