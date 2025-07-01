Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after buying an additional 1,651,608 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $163,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after acquiring an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,322,000 after purchasing an additional 625,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,454,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9%

DUK opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

