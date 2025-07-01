Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires 309 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

