Libra Wealth LLC Sells 36,377 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Libra Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.0% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 103,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

