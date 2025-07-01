DSG Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,037 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.57. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $124.79 and a one year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

