MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $90,478,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $76,129,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.25. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,027 shares of company stock worth $10,371,435 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Loop Capital lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

