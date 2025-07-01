Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 447,600,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 71,960,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
