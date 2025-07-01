State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.54.

State Street Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of State Street stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

