Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Quarry LP increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,303.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,328. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.