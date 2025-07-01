Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 847,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,079 shares of company stock worth $208,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

