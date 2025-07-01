MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33 BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 633,779 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,050.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $966.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $968.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

