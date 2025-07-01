MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ball Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BALL opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

