MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

