Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $167.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $168.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.